Join KHOU 11 for a University of Houston Round 1 watch party!

The Coogs begins their road they hope will lead them back to Houston for this year's Final Four.

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars are heading to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and they get the dance started Thursday against Northern Kentucky!

If you’re planning to cheer on the Coogs, don’t do it alone! Head downtown to Avenida Houston for a watch party and show your support with other UH fans.

Tipoff for that first-round matchup is 8:20 p.m,, so make sure to be there loud and proud, as the Coogs go dancing.

And remember -- KHOU 11 is your home for the Men’s Final Four, which is right here in Houston.

Fill out your brackets

Think you can pick better than anyone else? If you’re right, it could land you a big-screen TV and new mattress! Play the KHOU 11 Brackets Challenge. Enter here!

March Madness Music Festival

The Final Four is in Houston this year and there are plenty of events surrounding the big games. First, Megan Thee Stallion, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and more will be here for the March Madness Music Festival on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. Here's what you need to know to get your FREE tickets.

Fan Fest

The GRB turns into a basketball lover’s dream as Fan Fest takes over. Here’s how to experience all the fun.