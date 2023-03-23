Houston vs. Miami by the numbers, plus an update on Marcus Sasser's injury

The Coogs' guard says he'll be 90 percent for Houston's matchup with No. 5 Miami Friday.

The Houston Cougars are getting ready for their Sweet 16 matchup with Miami in Kansas City, a game you can see on KHOU 11. The Coogs are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, going up against No. 5 Miami.

Sasser gives update on injury

Just like with the games last week, a lot of attention is on Houston guard Marcus Sasser’s health, ever since he went down with a groin injury against Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Sasser says he’s healing well and should be at around 90 percent for Friday’s game.

Sasser missed the AAC championship game against Memphis and appeared to have re-injured himself in the Round 1 win over Northern Kentucky. He did play -- and play well -- in the team's Round 2 win over Auburn.

Scouting Miami

Miami comes into this game very confident after beating Indiana 85-69. They have some size. They have some talent at guard and they are the regular season ACC champions, so they do have a little bit of pedigree.

Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson knows the type of team they will be facing on Friday.

“You can tell how good a coach Coach (Jim) Larrañaga is, the way he lets them play in space, very similar to how we played with Tramon (Mark) the other night,” Sampson said. “He puts his best players in position to be successful and he lets them play. You can tell they have great freedom. I like their team. You know, there are very few teams that we played that I'd like to go see as a fan. This is one of them.”

Scouting Houston

As for Coach Larrañaga, here’s what he says makes the Cougars such a tough matchup.

"They're as physical as any team that I've seen all year...they put so much pressure on you at every position."@CanesHoops head coach Jim Larrañaga on what stands out about @UHCougarMBK. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Wi3EH2ljSF — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 23, 2023

“Their defense and their rebounding,” he said. “It’s a combination of those two things. First of all, on the defensive end of the floor, they’re as physical as any team that I’ve seen all year long. They put so much pressure on you at every position. Some teams put pressure on the guards, but these guys put pressure on every position. They rebound the ball tremendously well at both ends, especially at the offensive end, where if they miss a shot, just offensive rebound and score either at the rim or kick it out for three”

By the numbers

The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC opponents, with a 16-2 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: J'wan Roberts is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.