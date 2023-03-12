Houston trails Memphis in second half of American Athletic Conference title game

So far Marcus Sasser hasn't seen any playing time. He left Saturday's game with a groin strain.

The Memphis Tigers have a double-digit lead with time winding down in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Memphis had a 46-31 lead at halftime against the Cougars, who are playing without the AAC Player of the Year in Marcus Sasser. Houston would cut the lead to five in the second half, but Memphis grew the lead back to 15 with seven minutes left.

Kendric Davis, who is from Houston, is Memphis' leading scorer with 29 points.

RECORDS: Memphis Tigers (25-8, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (31-2, 17-1 AAC)

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Houston Cougars take on the Memphis Tigers in the AAC Championship.

The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Houston is fourth in the AAC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC teams. Memphis ranks third in the AAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Jamal Shead is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

Kendric Davis is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.