City of Houston to use text alerts to notify people of safety and traffic issues during Final Four

The City of Houston is working with several other entities to send out mass text messages if needed.

HOUSTON — Around 75,000 people are expected to come to Houston for the Final Four over the next few days.

With so many visitors and so many events, the city wants to make sure that if there are any critical safety messages, that they get to as many people as possible.

On Thursday morning, the city notified the media about a Final Four text alert that people can sign up for. By opting in, visitors to the Final Four events will be notified by text message of safety or major traffic issues.

Just text MFFSAFETY to 888-777 and you’re signed up. According to the city, subscribers remain anonymous and once the Final Four is over, no more texts will go out.

The messages are a coordinated effort by the City of Houston Mayor's Office, the Office of Emergency Management, the Houston police and fire departments, the NCAA, and the Local Organizing Committee.

"This free service is a key addition to the robust messaging that fans will receive while attending NCAA events," said Thomas Munoz, Deputy Director for Houston OEM. "We hope that everyone has a fun time this weekend, and we stand ready to coordinate with event planners and first responders to ensure safety remains the top priority."

