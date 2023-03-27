x
NCAA Tournament

Schedule: Everything happening in Houston from Thursday to Monday

The Final Four will be in Houston, but basketball isn't the only thing that's happening this week and weekend.

HOUSTON — We've been telling you it's going to be busy in downtown Houston this weekend. Here's a rundown of everything that's happening, from the Astros, Rockets, Final Four festivities and more.

Thursday, March 30

  • Minute Maid Park: Astros vs, White Sox at 6:08 p.m. (season-opener)
  • Toyota Center: MANÁ Concert at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

  • George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Toyota Center: Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.  
  • Minute Maid Park: Astros vs. White Sox at 7:01 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium: Reese’s NABC All-Star Game - Gates open at 10 a.m. The game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

  • Hermann Square at City Hall: Final Four 4-Miler starts at 8:30 a.m. (registration at 7 a.m.)
  • George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Minute Maid Park: Astros vs. White Sox at 1:10 p.m.
  • Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium: Game 1: San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic at 5:09 p.m.
  • Toyota Center: New Edition Concert at 7:30 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium: Game 2: UConn vs Miami Hurricanes at 7:49 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

  • Hermann Square/City Hall: Men’s Final Four Dribble at 11 a.m.
  • George R. Brown Convention: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 8 p.m.
  • TDECU Stadium/University of Houston: Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks at 1 p.m.
  • Minute Maid: Astros vs. White Sox at 1:10 p.m.
  • Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Toyota Center: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 3

  • George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Minute Maid: Astros vs. Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m.
  • NRG Stadium: Championship Game: Tip-Off at 8:20 p.m.

    

