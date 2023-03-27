Schedule: Everything happening in Houston from Thursday to Monday

HOUSTON — We've been telling you it's going to be busy in downtown Houston this weekend. Here's a rundown of everything that's happening, from the Astros, Rockets, Final Four festivities and more.
Thursday, March 30
- Minute Maid Park: Astros vs, White Sox at 6:08 p.m. (season-opener)
- Toyota Center: MANÁ Concert at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
- George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 8 p.m.
- Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Toyota Center: Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.
- Minute Maid Park: Astros vs. White Sox at 7:01 p.m.
- NRG Stadium: Reese’s NABC All-Star Game - Gates open at 10 a.m. The game starts at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
- Hermann Square at City Hall: Final Four 4-Miler starts at 8:30 a.m. (registration at 7 a.m.)
- George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Minute Maid Park: Astros vs. White Sox at 1:10 p.m.
- Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- NRG Stadium: Game 1: San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic at 5:09 p.m.
- Toyota Center: New Edition Concert at 7:30 p.m.
- NRG Stadium: Game 2: UConn vs Miami Hurricanes at 7:49 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
- Hermann Square/City Hall: Men’s Final Four Dribble at 11 a.m.
- George R. Brown Convention: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 8 p.m.
- TDECU Stadium/University of Houston: Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks at 1 p.m.
- Minute Maid: Astros vs. White Sox at 1:10 p.m.
- Discovery Green: March Madness Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Toyota Center: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m.
Monday, April 3
- George R. Brown Convention Center: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest from noon to 6 p.m.
- Minute Maid: Astros vs. Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m.
- NRG Stadium: Championship Game: Tip-Off at 8:20 p.m.