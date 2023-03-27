Final Four lands in Space City for the fourth time

The first time Houston hosted the Final Four was in 1971.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It's the setting that culminates with the crowning of kings and the final chapters of countless Cinderella stories. And, for the fourth time, the Final Four is landing in Space City.

The first year Houston hosted the end of the tournament was in 1971 when UCLA beat Villanova in the Astrodome in front of more than 31,000 fans.

"We’re happy to have it here -- it’ll be a great attraction for our fans here in the Houston area," legendary Cougars' head coach Guy Lewis said about the city hosting.

He led UH from 1956 to 1986.

Four decades after the UCLA championship, the city of Houston was ready to dance again.

In 2011, the tournament finale was played at a different Houston venue: Reliant Stadium. The home of the Texans was where the three last games of that tournament were played. A new record attendance was set over those games: 145,747 fans packed the stadium.

It ended with a UConn championship.

Five years later, H-Town hosted again. This time, the building had a new name: NRG Stadium. It was another record-setting year as 149,845 fans packed the house for the semifinal and championship games -- 74,340 fans were on hand to watch Villanova take down North Carolina in the championship game.

The reach to those watching was even greater as 17.8 million people from 188 countries tuned in. Yes, all eyes were on Houston.

They will be again with the Final Four coming to Houston this week when everyone watches to find out who will cut down the nets in 2023.