Finishing touches underway for Final Four Fan Fest at GRB in downtown Houston

On Tuesday, a small army of workers was putting the finishing touches on exhibits and interactive games that span more than a half million square feet at the GRB.

HOUSTON — As it goes with any party, there's always a flurry of activity to get to the finish line. Even more so when you take 10 football fields of empty space and transform it into the interactive sports wonderland known as Final Four Fan Fest.

"Big show, NCAA Final Four," Jaja Hegwood said.

Hegwood knows firsthand that it’s no small task. He’s a supervisor in charge of rolling out the carpet -- in this case, hundreds of rolls of blue carpet that will cover the floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center for fans to soak in some fun.

"Come out and enjoy yourselves," Hegwood said. "Plenty of activities to do ... bring all the kids and the family and everybody -- not just the moms and dads -- it's for everybody," he said.

"It’s a lot of work, but I love it, I like doing what I do," Judy Mueller said.

She started working last Wednesday and said it will be worth it when Final Four fans arrive.

"C’mon, it’s fun,” she said.

Fan Fest is open to the public beginning at noon on Friday.

Hours of operation

Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Monday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets for fans 13 and older are $10 at the door and $8 pre-sale, which can be purchased here.

Who gets in for free?

Kids 12 and under

Capital One cardholders

Men’s Final Four ticket holders

Active and retired military members with proper ID on Saturday only -- includes three additional tickets for family members

Astros and Rockets digital ticket holders for games March 30, March 31, April 1, April 2 and April 3