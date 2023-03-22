Coogs hitting the road for the Sweet 16 this morning

Optimism is in full force as the No. 1 seeded Coogs are set to face Miami Friday night. The game will air on KHOU 11/CBS with tip-off set for 6:15 p.m.

HOUSTON — Our hometown team is hitting the road for the Sweet 16 this morning as the Houston Cougars are just two wins away from the Men’s Final Four here in Houston.

The men’s basketball team is taking off from the University of Houston campus and is hoping for a big sendoff as they head to Kansas City.

The Coogs practiced on Tuesday ahead of the big game, including star Marcus Sasser, who is nursing a groin injury. The good news is that he says he's getting “better and better…day by day.”

Sasser also gave full credit to the team trainer John Houston for getting him back on the court.