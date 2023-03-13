'It's tournament time' | Coogs road to Final Four in Houston begins

Houston notched the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament after Sunday's loss to Memphis.

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year!

It's a quick turnaround for Houston after playing three games in three days. The team hopes to put the loss to Memphis in their rearview mirror and become one of the few teams to reach the Final Four in their hometown.

"It's tournament time. Anything can happen," All-American guard Marcus Sasser said after sitting out Sunday with a groin injury. "That's what we really prepare for all season -- March Madness."

Even with all the preparation and being the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament, Houston is going into Thursday's game with appropriate fear.

"When I saw Northern Kentucky pop up...I just watched them play Cleveland State the other night," head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "They are pretty good."

Sampson also gave an update on Sasser's tourney status and said they're hoping to have him back for Thursday.

If you can't make it to Birmingham, Alabama to cheer on the Cougars, we've got the perfect solution for you!

Join KHOU 11 at downtown at Avenida Houston for a watch party and show your support with other UH fans! Tipoff is at 8:20 p.m., so get there early and be loud and proud as the Coogs go dancing!