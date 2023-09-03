No. 1 Houston leads East Carolina in second half of Coogs' AAC opener

It's the start of postseason play for UH, which finished the regular season as the nation's top team.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Houston Cougars began their postseason play as the No. 1 team in the country today against the East Carolina Pirates in their American Athletic Conference tournament opener.

Houston had a 24-22 lead at the half, a lead they've increased in the second half. .

Houston enters 29-2, with a 17-1 conference record while East Carolina is 16-16 overall while going 6-12 in the AAC. Houston is sixth in college basketball with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J'wan Roberts averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Pirates' record in AAC play is 6-12. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

RJ Felton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.