Houston takes 15-point lead into halftime against Cincinnati in AAC tournament matchup

The No. 1 Houston Cougars have a 38-23 lead on Cincinnati in the AAC Tournament at halftime. The winner goes on to the conference title game against the winner of the Memphis-Tulane game.
The big story of the first half was the injury to Houston's Marcus Sasser, who went down hard in the first half and ended up heading back to the locker room with a little more than five minutes left in the half. His return is questionable.
Here is that injury to Sasser.
The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Houston is fourth in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by J'wan Roberts averaging 4.6.
The Bearcats are 11-7 in AAC play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS
Roberts is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.
LAST 10 GAMES
Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.
Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.