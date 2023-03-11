Houston takes 15-point lead into halftime against Cincinnati in AAC tournament matchup

The winner of today's game moves on to the conference championship on Sunday.

The No. 1 Houston Cougars have a 38-23 lead on Cincinnati in the AAC Tournament at halftime. The winner goes on to the conference title game against the winner of the Memphis-Tulane game.

The big story of the first half was the injury to Houston's Marcus Sasser, who went down hard in the first half and ended up heading back to the locker room with a little more than five minutes left in the half. His return is questionable.

Marcus Sasser at the end of the Cougars bench, still talking with the training staff, able to get up and walk around on his own during timeouts @KHOU pic.twitter.com/OCh5Y4QWE9 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 11, 2023

Here is that injury to Sasser.

Here's how UH senior guard Marcus Sasser injured himself during the first half. Non-contact injury, appears to have just slipped.



Groin injury, questionable to return. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/MSV8Wp3Ozt — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 11, 2023

The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Houston is fourth in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by J'wan Roberts averaging 4.6.

The Bearcats are 11-7 in AAC play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Roberts is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.