Here's how Houstonians can cash in on the Final Four weekend

Airbnb said it’s not too late to become a host if you want to make a few bucks by listing your home or a bedroom for the Final Four visitors.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — If you’ve got some extra space in your home this weekend, you may be able to cash in on some of that March Madness income.

Airbnb said it’s not too late to become a host if you want to make a few bucks by listing your home or a bedroom for the Final Four visitors.

A two-bedroom, two-bath apartment close to NRG is just one of four properties Tanisha Green has rented out for the weekend.

“They’re from San Diego. This is their first time visiting Houston," Green said. “It’s a really big deal specifically because we are kind of coming out of a slow season actually.”

The NCAA Final Four is bringing fantastic opportunities for our city and for Houston's Airbnb hosts.

“When they come to our city, they’re not just coming for sports, entertainment, things like that, but their whole experience in the city is what they go back and tell their friends, which will want them to come to the area," Green said.

Maddi Egan said her Airbnb is also booked for Final Four.

And we actually have a great guest coming in who’s a coach," Egan said.

She said this weekend, Airbnb set her pricing about 30% higher than her normal rate.

“I have it set up where Airbnb takes care of all of that, so I don’t have to know everything that’s going on in Houston because there’s so much going on," Egan said.

Because during Final Four, serious money can be made.

“When New Orleans for example was home to the men's college basketball finals last Spring, local hosts collectively earned over $4 million by welcoming thousands of guest arrivals," said the communications manager for Airbnb North America.

If you’ve got some spare space, you too can put your hosting skills into action.

“It’s not too late to become a host," Thorn said. “These major events like Final Four weekend can offer a great starting point for prospective hosts as well.”

For details on how to list your place for rent on Airbnb, click here.