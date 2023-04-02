Get 50% off Fan Fest tickets if you work in hospitality. Here's how

Tickets for the Men's Final Four Fan Fest® Presented by Capital One are 50% off Monday for all hospitality workers in Houston.

HOUSTON — If you work in the hospitality industry, this one’s for you!

Tickets for the Men's Final Four Fan Fest® Presented by Capital One will be 50% off Monday for all Houstonians who work in hospitality. According to Houston First Corporation, about 150,000 people in the Houston area support the city's travel, tourism and hospitality industry, and the hospitality industry is the sixth largest economic driver in Houston.

“Houston has an amazing, hardworking community of hospitality workers, many of whom will find themselves busier than usual during Men’s Final Four week. This deal is our way of giving back to the industry that helps make Houston shine on a national stage. We hope many will take advantage,” said Carla Gomez, director of marketing and communications for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee.