What to watch: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

The Aztecs and Owls are both making their first trip to the Final Four. One will advance to the championship.

HOUSTON — It’s nearly time for the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament here in Houston and it tips off with two newcomers to college basketball’s biggest stage – the Florida Atlantic Owls, the No. 9 seed, and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs.

What time does the Florida Atlantic-San Diego State game actually start?

The game tips off inside NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT and you can watch it live on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11. The winner will move on to face either Miami or UConn in the championship game.

What to know about Florida Atlantic

To win four tournament games, so far each by single digits, has required contributions from up and down the roster.

The Owls have had three different leading scorers (Giancarlo Rosado vs. Memphis, Johnell Davis vs. FDU and Tennessee and Alijah Martin vs. Kansas State), three different leading rebounders (Vladislav Goldin, Davis and Nick Boyd) and three different leaders in assists (Boyd, Davis and Brandon Weatherspoon).

The Owls (35-3) from Boca Raton, Florida, are heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history with Division I's winningest team, a collection of interchangeable pieces that have been greater than the sum of the parts.

“Extremely rewarding to see a group give as much as these guys have all season — shots, playing time, minutes, everything you could imagine, grit, everything 100% every day in practice — and then be rewarded because there’s never a guaranteed,” FAU Coach Dusty May said Saturday night. “In this era where everyone wants the whole pie, these guys continued sharing the pie every single day, and this was the result.”

Seven different players have registered at least one double-digit scoring performance, but only one of more than 17 points.

Davis is the closest thing the Owls have to a star, and he was coming off the bench for much of this season. The Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year has been a starter throughout the NCAA Tournament.

What to know about San Diego State

Fifth-seeded San Diego State (31-6) is 14-1 since Feb. 3 and it has ratcheted up the resistance in March Madness triumphs against overall top seed Alabama, No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Furman.

All three teams shot just 32% against a rotation of veterans and transfers who have bought into Brian Dutcher’s philosophy. Alabama committed 14 turnovers, had eight shots blocked and was held 18 points below its season average in the 71-64 Sweet 16 loss.

Sixth-seeded Creighton shot 40% in the South Region final, but just 28% while missing all 10 long-range attempts during a pivotal second half. The Bluejays finished 2 of 17 from deep, and San Diego State opponents have made 16 of 94 attempts (17%) in the tournament.

San Diego State is the Mountain West Conference’s first Final Four participant.

Seven seniors are among nine upperclassmen that include four transfers. While offense matters, Dutcher stresses playing defense creates opportunities at the other end.

The numbers demonstrate that everyone’s good with that.

The Aztecs rank 35th nationally in field goal defense at 41% and are tied for 70th with 4.0 blocks per game. Creighton was their 16th opponent to be held below 60 points, nearly 10 below its average coming in.