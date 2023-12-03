Time to dance! Here's where Houston, other Texas teams will begin NCAA tournament

The road to the Final Four in Houston begins now.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston Cougars hope to win a championship in their own town and we now know where their journey will start.

The seedings and brackets were released Sunday, revealing the University of Houston is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will start NCAA tournament play against No. 16 Northern Kentucky at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Houston finished the regular season 29-2 and was the No. 1 team in the country. The Final Four is in Houston this year, so the Coogs’ hope it’s not a long trip for the championship trophy.

But Houston isn’t the only Texas team heading to the big dance.

No. 2 University of Texas is playing against No. 15 Colgate in the first round of the Midwest Region at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

No. 3 Baylor will face No. 14 UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the South Region at 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Denver.

No. 6 TCU will play No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada (play-in game) at 9:05 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the West Region. The game will be played in Denver.

No. 7 Texas A&M made the tournament, as well, and will take on No. 10 Penn State at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Midwest Region in Des Moines, Iowa.

Texas Southern University will take on Fairleigh Dickinson University at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday to see who will be the No. 16 seed to take on No. 1 Purdue on Friday in the first round of the East Region in Columbus, Ohio.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi will take on SE Missouri State in a play-in game at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday to see who will be the No. 16 seed in the South Region and take on the tournament's top-seed No. 1 Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday.

Fill out your brackets

March Madness Music Festival

The Final Four is in Houston this year and there are plenty of events surrounding the big games. First, Megan Thee Stallion, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and more will be here for the March Madness Music Festival on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. Here's what you need to know to get your FREE tickets.

Fan Fest

The GRB turns into a basketball lover’s dream as Fan Fest takes over. Here’s how to experience all the fun.