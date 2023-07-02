Meet Rachel Quan, one of the women helping Houston get ready for the NCAA Final Four

Planning the events surrounding the Final Four takes a full year to prepare.

HOUSTON — It takes a lot of work for Houston to host another NCAA Men's Final Four tournament and women make up around 60% of the planning committee.

Rachel Quan is leading several major events around the tournament.

"It's not my first rodeo," Quan said. "In fact, it's my 5th Final Four rodeo."

From her first time in Houston in 2011 to a second Final Four in 2016, and then in 2019 in San Antonio and to last year in New Orleans, Quan, the vice president of external operations for the Houston Local Organizing Committee, said she's figured out the formula for success.

"You need to have a lot of patience. You just really have to be good at relationships. And that's been important to me -- building those relationships over the years," she said.

It takes a full year to prepare for events and community initiatives surrounding the tournament, like "Read to the Final Four," Fan Fest, free music festival concerts and the dribble event.

Quan has some tips for locals who plan to come out.

"Look up your fave place to park, make sure you know how to navigate getting there," she said. "When they announce music festival acts ... register ... It is free but you do need to register."

As for the perks of her job, Quan said she gets to have a front seat to the biggest moments in the tournament. Well, most of the time.