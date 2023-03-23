Final Four comes with major economic windfall for Houston businesses

HOUSTON — The road to the Final Four ends in Houston. Being the host city puts Houston in the national spotlight. Final Four weekend also comes with a major economic impact.
8th Wonder Brewery in EaDo already has a token of the past on display in its taproom: the original 1971 NCAA championship court from the Astrodome.
8th Wonder co-founder and president Ryan Soroka said they’re ready for college basketball fans to flood Houston again. They started ramping up production in January.
“When March Madness is here, we see a tremendous influx of business,” Soroka said.
The whole hospitality industry cashes in. New Orleans hosted the tournament last year. According to the NCAA, it saw a $168 million impact. Minneapolis reported a $154.6 million impact when it hosted.
“You’re talking about hotels, restaurants, Uber drivers, taxi drivers, transportation. Small businesses that supply for corporate events and parties. There will be a lot of entertaining going on, so a lot of money will be spent in our community during that period of time,” said Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First.
Heckman said the energy in the city will be even higher if the University of Houston makes it to the Final Four.
Soroka is a UH Alum, so 8th Wonder designed a red ale for fans to enjoy while rooting for the Coogs. He knows the further the Cougars go, the more “Cougar Paw” they’ll sell.
“We’ve always considered ourselves a community center and fan zone. We definitely turn into a fan zone during these big games,” said Soroka.
