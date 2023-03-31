You can watch the Final Four games on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

HOUSTON — We're now less than 24 hours away from the best college basketball teams competing for the two slots available in the NCAA Championship.

What has arguably been one of the most jaw-dropping March Madness series has ended with the Florida Atlantic Owls, the San Diego State Aztecs, the University of Connecticut Huskies and the University of Miami Canes.

What time are the Final Four games being played in Houston?

The match-up between Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will happen first. That game tips off inside NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT.

The match-up between UConn and Miami will start at 7:49 p.m. CT.

You can watch both games live on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

The winners in both of those games will head to the NCAA Championship which will happen Monday at 8:20 p.m. CT, according to NCAA.com.