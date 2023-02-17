Have a blast at the Final Four Fan Fest at the GRB

As part of the Final Four in Houston, Fan Fest is coming to downtown Houston!

HOUSTON — During Final Four weekend, you can have a blast with the whole family at Fan Fest at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Fan Fest is open on Friday, March 31, from nono until 8 p.m., Saturday April 1 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, April 2, from noon until 8 p.m. and Monday, April 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is free for Capital One Cardholders, Men’s Final Four ticketholders, kids under 12 and on April 1, for active and retired family members with proper ID and three family members.