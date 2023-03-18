Houston Cougars basketball legend Elvin Hayes sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with KHOU 11's Matt Musil

The 'Big E' had a storybook career and he talked about it to KHOU 11's Matt Musil.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Elvin Hayes is one of the best basketball players in the history of the sport and KHOU 11's Matt Musil had a chance to sit down with him for a one-on-one interview.

He’s a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and was recently inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

Hayes had his jersey number retired by Washington DC’s NBA team where he won an NBA Championship. He’s had his jersey retired by the Houston Rockets , the team that drafted him and his number 44 jersey has also been retired by the University of Houston where he was a 2-time All-American.

Hall of Fame coach Guy V. Lewis brought Hayes, along with teammate Don Chaney, from Louisiana to break the color barrier with the University of Houston basketball program.

Hayes tells the story behind his coming to UH, how the Game of the Century came about and what he thinks of the current-day Coogs in this one-on-one interview with KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil.

Matt Musil on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram