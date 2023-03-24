Downtown Houston business owners hoping to score big during Final Four weekend

On Main Street, business owners said they’re banking on thousands of fans to boost their sales and bring in new business.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Downtown business owners said they’re busy stocking shelves and scheduling extra deliveries in preparation for Final Four weekend.

On Main Street, business owners said they’re banking on thousands of fans to boost their sales and bring in new business.

“It being here, I’m really excited," said Cooper Roussel, a patron.

“It should be a lot of fun, bring a lot of good business," said Aaron Gerish, another patron.

At The Moonshiners Southern Table and Bar, they’re getting ready for a double play.

“It’s opening weekend for the Astros, the exact same weekend as Final Four, so it’s going to be a lot of Houston pride," said Sam Aceituno-Zaldana, the manager.

They’re scheduling staff for extra hours and with that come perks.

“Obviously the staff is going to make a lot more money than they are used to, but more importantly for us is to take the opportunity to show people what we have to offer," said Aceituno-Zaldana.

What they're offering, they’re hoping is enough to bring people back to a city that loves to host great games and a good time.

“It’s not just important that we offer a great experience, but all of our neighbors as well," said Aceituno-Zaldana.

Houston's entire hospitality industry is hoping to cash in on Final Four. New Orleans hosted the tournament last year. According to the NCAA, it saw a $168 million impact. Minneapolis reported a $154.6 million impact when it hosted.

“You’re talking about hotels, restaurants, Uber drivers, taxi drivers, transportation. Small businesses that supply for corporate events and parties. There will be a lot of entertaining going on, so a lot of money will be spent in our community during that period of time,” said Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First.

Final Four events

You're going to need to register to attend the Final Four events happening in downtown Houston.

March Madness Music Festival

Let’s start with the March Madness Music Festival. There are three days of FREE – yes FREE – concerts in Discovery Green, ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Lil Nas X and more! If you want to see the show, you have to register for those free tickets! Here’s a link for registration.

FanFest Presented by Capital One

Then there’s FanFest presented by Capital One. Tickets are $8 if you buy them through a pre-sale for anyone 13 years or older. If you buy tickets at the door, it’s $10. Kids 12 and under are free.

It’s also free for Capital One cardholders, men’s Final Four ticket holders, active and retired military on Saturday and for anyone who has Astros and Rockets tickets for games on March 30 through April 3.

Interested in FanFest? Get tickets here!

Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

Thousands of kids ages 18 and under get to dribble a one-of-a-kind NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball on a one-mile course from Houston City Hall to FanFest at the GRB. Once there, they can get in for free!

Final Four 4-Miler

And if you’re the running type, you’ll want to lace up for the Final Four 4-miler. Participants will get a medal, T-shirt and free ticket to FanFest.

Watching the games with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.