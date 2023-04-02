Whole lot of dribbling going on today between City Hall and the GRB

Final Four organizers expect thousands of kids and teens to bounce a custom NCAA Final Four basketball downtown.

HOUSTON — There’s a whole lot of dribbling going on downtown today as part of the Final Four.

Thousands of ballers, ages 18 and under will dribble a one-of-a-kind NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball for a one mile course from Houston City Hall to the George R. Brown Convention Center, where Fan Fest is taking place.

Registration is now closed, but the first 3,200 to register got an NCAA Dribble T-shirt, a Final Four-themed basketball and free entry into Fan Fest.

Starting at 1 p.m., expect delays on Walker St. from City Hall to Discovery Green as the #MFinalFour Dribble event gets underway. pic.twitter.com/TPIDng2mJI — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) April 2, 2023