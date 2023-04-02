Whole lot of dribbling going on today between City Hall and the GRB

HOUSTON — There’s a whole lot of dribbling going on downtown today as part of the Final Four.
Thousands of ballers, ages 18 and under will dribble a one-of-a-kind NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball for a one mile course from Houston City Hall to the George R. Brown Convention Center, where Fan Fest is taking place.
Registration is now closed, but the first 3,200 to register got an NCAA Dribble T-shirt, a Final Four-themed basketball and free entry into Fan Fest.
The dribbling fun starts at 1 p.m. KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith is downtown for the one-miler. Watch for her report later on KHOU 11 and on KHOU.com.