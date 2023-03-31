How to watch Megan Thee Stallion concert at Discovery Green free online

If you're bummed about missing out on the hometown superstar, we've got you covered with a link to watch her perform online!

HOUSTON — If you didn't get your ticket in time for Megan Thee Stallion or just didn't want to deal with the Final Four crowds downtown, no worries!

You can watch the concert free online from the comfort of your couch, courtesy of AT&T, the sponsor of the Block Party at Discovery Green. Here's the link!

"Experience Megan Thee Stallion, Omar Apollo, and J.I.D from every angle with real-time, multi-camera views from the AT&T Block Party," the website promises.



AT&T 5G Concert Lens uses Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phones to capture all the action from multiple angles.