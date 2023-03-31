Tip-off Tailgate party with live music games and more underway at NRG Park

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and they'll do it again before the games Saturday and the championship final on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Downtown isn't the only spot for Final Four festivities! There are two free events at NRG Park today, including the Tip-off Tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hundreds of fans were already lined up when the gates opened Friday morning.

They're enjoying live music, games, team pep rallies and more. You can even shoot a basketball through a cannon!

Stop by “The BEEF," a 30-foot space shuttle-themed food truck, for a free Wendy's hamburger, BBQ-seasoned french fries and an Interstellar Strawberry Frosty treat.

We met a couple of diehard UConn fans who flew in from Baltimore last night. They met while students at the university and have been married for 38 years.

"We actually have a piece of the floor when they won. What year was it? 99," Carolyn Dobek told us. "We have all their rookie cards, the kids that went pro, we have their rookie cards on our walls. We’re a little bit crazy fans!"

Tip-off Tailgates only for fans with Final Four game tickets will also be held before the semifinal game Saturday and the national championship game Monday.

Tip-off Tailgate at NRG Park

WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3

HOURS (subject to change):

Friday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Park - Blue Lot

Reese's Final Four Friday

The public is invited to NRG Stadium Friday to watch the Final Four teams practice.

The free event also features the Reese's NABC All-Star Game, featuring top senior student-athletes from all over the country.

Schedule