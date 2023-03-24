'The rodeo after the rodeo' | Within days, crews transform NRG Park from HLSR to NCAA

Example video title will go here for this video

This is a whole tear down and rebuild between the final concert of RodeoHouston on March 19 to tip off of Final Four Game 1 on April 1.

'It's an army of folks who make this happen'

"It’s humbling, honestly, to watch this transition take place," said Ryan Walsh, Executive Director and CEO of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation . "You’ve got so many dedicated people who come in and do this."

Not unlike the steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing that happened inside NRG Stadium, this transition is a timed event. The clock starts ticking before the Rodeo wraps.

"I always tell people this is the rodeo after the Rodeo," said Mike DeMarco, HLSR Chief Show Operations Officer.

Between March 19 and April 1, NRG Park will undergo an impressive transformation as everything related to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is peeled away to make room for the NCAA Men’s Final Four .

According to DeMarco, crews start tearing down things the public won't notice, such as unused livestock pens, on Saturday before Rodeo wraps up.

His team and Rodeo volunteers build the infrastructure of the rodeo before the three-week event – putting up tents, building livestock pens, creating the arena – a process that takes weeks. They also manage operations during the show’s run.

"I tell everyone our job is to turn the lights on and turn the lights off every day," said DeMarco.

"If we do our job right, you’ll never see us, you’ll never hear about us," added volunteer Justin Chance, HLSR Rodeo Ops Committee Chairman. "It’s our responsibility to make sure everything goes smoothly."

While 2.4 million of us went to shows, rode rides and checked out exhibits, operations teams were deep into planning for what comes next: the Final Four.

"As we get ready for the NCAA-Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo transition, we’re already meeting and have had several meetings with the park’s management company ASM Global, other contractors and vendors, along with the NCAA folks to make sure we can do an expedited move out so we can get in and they can play basketball in a couple weeks," DeMarco explained.

The group is used to quick transitions. For example, in 2022, it converted the Rodeo arena into a concert venue to host George Strait. That, though, was still a Rodeo event. This is a whole tear down and rebuild in the 13 days between the final concert of RodeoHouston on March 19 to tip off of Game 1 on April 1.

"It’s a very, very quick transition for us at NRG Stadium," Walsh said. "We’ve got an entire army of folks from the Final Four folks to the NRG Park staff, the Rodeo staff, the various contractors who come in and help as well, so it’s an army of folks who make this happen."

Before Luke Bryan waved goodbye to the crowd Sunday night, crews were already at work in parts of the stadium the public can’t see in the North Dock. It's the area where most of the animals involved in the Rodeo are kept during the competition. Pens there are some of the first to come down.

"We will be quietly moving dirt and tearing down things outside – grand entry, wagons, horses, teams of horses – will all be loaded and transported out of here," said DeMarco. "They’ll all be gone."

Lights up means it’s time for the production teams to move in.

"From the time we end the concert until midnight, they will literally strike the stage, clean all the gear out," DeMarco said.

By this point, the energy of the crowd has been replaced by a different frenzy of activity.

"Communication is a lynchpin to all of this because there are so many different entities involved in actually transitioning something like NRG Stadium from Rodeo into the Final Four," said Chance.

Housekeeping sweeps through the seats as equipment and workers weave around the arena, removing the bucking chutes, roping boxes, action seats and signage.

"We just started our transition from the Rodeo into the NCAA Men’s Final Four. We’re on hour number two," said NRG Park Assistant General Manager Leah Mastaglio when KHOU 11 caught up with her around 11 p.m. on March 19. "We’re hauling all the steel out now and getting the dirt prepped and ready to be hauled."

The dirt is about 18 inches thick across the entire arena floor.

"580 dump truck loads of dirt that have to come out of the stadium to get to a clean floor," DeMarco said.

Front-end loaders and excavators pour the dirt into massive piles before the line of dump trucks – dozens deep outside – can load up. One after the other, they fill up and head out, bound for a Rodeo storage facility off US-288. This process takes hours.

"They work shifts literally through the night to make all this transition happen," said DeMarco.

The grind continues even after the dirt is gone.

"Our housekeeping team will clean the entire floor. Our concessions partner will be restocking all the concession stands," Mastaglio said. "We’re cleaning this building head to toe, we’re changing out air filters, we’re painting walls. We’re doing all of the things."

The stage comes back out to be dismantled into its eight separate pieces and about 100 doors and offices in NRG Stadium get re-keyed.