'Texas Barber Bracket' | Barber students battle out to become best in Texas

H-E-B is teaming up with brands like Axe and Dove Men’s Care to give barber students a chance to battle it out and bring home some cash.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — While NCAA Men's Final Four is gearing up here in Houston, another 'Final Four' competition is already underway - this one's only a little hairier.

Tommy Williams never thought he’d be studying to become a barber.

“When I cut hair, and I get to see people smile when they leave my chair, it just gives me this feeling, I get happy and feel good inside," Williams, a student at Houston Barber School, said.

But today – he’s not only a barber student, he’s ranked as one of the top four in Texas, making his way to the final round of the Texas Barber Bracket.

"It went from 16 to 8 and now I'm here at the Final Four," Williams said. “It just felt right with me in my gut, to apply for this and I did it, and now I'm here.”

H-E-B is teaming up with brands like Axe and Dove Men’s Care to give barber students a chance to battle it out and bring home some cash. The contest started with 16 barbers and only one will win.

Now, it’s down to the Final Four. The winner is announced next Tuesday, and it all comes down to online votes!

“I took this opportunity very seriously," Quality Barber College student Anthony Elvirez said. “I’m a person that cares about the community. I’m a person that wants to bring value to people in any way I can. Right now, it’s through the skill of cutting hair. "

Two other students are also competing for that cash, Teagan from Dallas and Kathy from San Antonio.

“Watch out because I’m coming for you," Kathy Landeros, a student at Deluxe Barber College, said.

Kathy is the only female left in the competition.

“Being the only woman, it’s actually really encouraging to keep pushing and keep trying to get votes," Landeros said.

The winner will be decided by voting online. They can’t all win, but the top prize will get $15,000. The remaining three will still walk away with $5,000 each.

“We’re not making money just being barbers right now. We’re learning, we’re just getting started," Landeros said.

It's a nice starting point for students trying to launch a new career.

“Especially because starting this career can be pretty expensive," Elvirez said.

“I can get everything in place to be able to get my business up and running," Williams said.