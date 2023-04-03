3 Make-A-Wish teens from around the country in Houston for Final Four

Three young basketball fans battling serious illnesses will attend tonight's championship game between UConn and San Diego State in Houston.

HOUSTON — Make-A-Wish made three teenage boys very happy by granting their wishes to attend the Final Four games in Houston, along with their families.

All three 17-year-olds, who are battling serious illnesses, are big basketball fans so seeing the games is a dream come true.

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana made it happen by flying the teens and their families to H-Town and giving them tickets to Saturday's games and Monday's championship at NRG Stadium.

They had a blast Saturday watching San Diego State's clutch buzzer-beater in the win over Florida Atlantic and UConn's dominating performance against Miami.

On Sunday, they attended Fan Fest at GRB and did a little sightseeing.

Monday, the group headed back to NRG to watch the Aztecs battle the Huskies for the NCAA men's championship.

Dylan

The teen from State College, PA hasn't let a blood disorder stop him from playing sports and playing jokes. Dylan loves being outside as much as possible and his friends call him the "jokester." When he's inside, the 17-year-old said he's usually watching his favorite teams on ESPN.

Gabriel

The Grand Rapids, MI fan was at the men's Big 10 Championship game a few weeks ago when he learned that his wish to attend the Final Four would be granted. Despite battling cancer, Gabriel is a standout basketball player on his high school's varsity team.

Jon Mark

If this Kentucky Wildcat fan isn't playing basketball outside he's probably inside playing hoops on his PlayStation 5. His family said Jon Mark and his dog, Jayme, are two of the 'Cats loudest fans. Even though they didn't make it to the Final Four, Jon Mark was thrilled to be going.

KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari will meet the teens and their families before the championship and you can see his story on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m. after the game.