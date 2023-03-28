Local businesses gear up for Final Four in Houston

Local business owners say they're looking to join the spotlight that will be on Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Local businesses are gearing up for the busy Final Four weekend in Houston.

Owners at Pitch 25 in Eado said they’ve been planning for the event for the last month.

"Trying to see what beer we’re going to order, who we're going to work with and how many people we’ll expect,” said Pitch 25 manager Johnathan Caxaj.

Caxaj said they’re expecting to serve thousands over the course of the weekend.

“It’s going to be packed, it’s going to be insane," he said.

He said they’ve ramped up on staff, inventory and have a long list of events.

"Friday we're going have a DJ battle down here. We're going have a whole bunch of local DJs all across Texas. Saturday we're having dodgeball, a couple bucket specials and Monday ESPN is going to be here," Caxaj said.

The venue had a handful of arcade games installed to bring a little more entertainment. They're one of several local businesses that are ramping things up to stand out.

"We stocked up, we got stuff everywhere, we got specials, we got amazing specials,” said Black Watson, the owner of The Savoy.

The restaurant and bar off Emancipation Avenue is hoping to keep Texas' NCAA spirit alive. Despite the shortfall of Texas teams, they created specialty cocktails they’ll be serving up throughout the tournament.

"We got the Coogs, we got the Tigers, and we got the Horns. We got Texas teams, and we got them on draft, craft cocktails on draft,” said The Savoy co-owner Claire Watson.

Local business owners say they're looking to join the spotlight that will be on Houston.