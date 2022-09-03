x
March Madness

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona knocked out in Sweet 16

Just one of the four No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament is still standing after two big upsets Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

The top two No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament both went down Thursday night in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, the final ride for Coach K will roll into the weekend.

Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68

For 40 frenzied minutes, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Arkansas played a maddening, muscular style on both ends that took Gonzaga out of its game — and right out of the NCAA Tournament far earlier than these Zags expected.

Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and the determined, fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed the No. 1 overall seed Bulldogs' title hopes with a 74-68 win.

Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season thanks to two late baskets by Jeremy Roach that helped seal the Blue Devils' 78-73 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Duke and Arkansas will face each other Saturday for the West Regional title.

Houston 72, Arizona 60

Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona on Thursday night, moving the Cougars within one win of a second straight Final Four.

Villanova 63, Michigan 55

Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie scored 12 and made a key 3-pointer late, and Villanova controlled Michigan in a 63-55 victory. Both were freshmen in Villanova's 2018 title run.

Villanova and Houston will face off Saturday for the South Regional title in what may be a home game for the Cougars. It's being played about 200 miles from the UH campus.

The lone remaining No. 1 seed is Kansas, which plays Providence Friday in the Sweet 16.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

