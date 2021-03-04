Houston vs Baylor live updates: Teams set for Final Four showdown

The Cougars and Bears go head-to-head today for the right to play in the national title game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Which Texas school will advance in the Final Four for a chance to win their first National Championship in men's basketball?

The No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the first national semi-final. Tip-off is at 4:14 p.m. and you can watch KHOU 11/CBS.

Follow all of the action and big moments from this Texas-sized matchup.

Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..

Lyndon Rose was the starting point guard on the 1982 @UHCougarMBK Final Four team. He says it's not a matter of "if" the Coogs win today but "when" they win. He explains, with some help from a throng of Cougar fans who have gathered here in downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/JJl4CnhmuR — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.

One of the fans in Indianapolis for the game is Noah Guiberson, the grandson of the late Guy V. Lewis. He grew up in Houston going to @UHCougarMBK games with his grandfather. He's a PHD Student at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He has a great story: #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/pSk83gLYuJ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.