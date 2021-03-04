Houston vs Baylor live updates: Teams set for Final Four showdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Which Texas school will advance in the Final Four for a chance to win their first National Championship in men's basketball?
The No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the first national semi-final. Tip-off is at 4:14 p.m. and you can watch KHOU 11/CBS.
Follow all of the action and big moments from this Texas-sized matchup.
Pre-game
Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..
Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.
Whose house?
The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.
Mayor Sylvester Turner showed his support for his hometown school.