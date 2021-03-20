x
No. 2 UH advances to second round with 87-56 win over No. 15 Cleveland State

UH Coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career wins list with the victory.
INDIANAPOLIS — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career wins list as second-seeded Houston beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State 87-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sampson earned win No. 664 in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.

The Cougars will face either seventh-seeded Clemson or 10th-seeded Rutgers on Sunday.

D'Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 11 points. Houston pulled out to a 37-29 halftime lead and closed it out with a 12-2 spurt to open the second half.