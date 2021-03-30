Final Four gear hits shelves at University of Houston campus bookstore

The bookstore received 22 boxes of shirts Tuesday morning, and more are on the way, including the same shirts worn by the team after Monday's win.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston Campus Bookstore was the place to be Tuesday. It had a constant crowd of fans stopping by to get their hands on the store’s newest T-shirt -- the one that says Final Four, of course.

From students to staff and even alumni, Cougar fans of all kinds were getting their paws on the university’s newest product.

“This does feel like a moment in history," junior Bea Rivera said. "This moment right here is for the city. We’ve been consistent. We’re finishing out the journey, and this right here is the spirit of Houston.”

It's the 2021 Final Four T-shirt.

“We have Cougar red Friday, red Thursday, red Wednesday. What’s today? Tuesday? I need to buy five of them, y'all, for every day of the week!" staff member Ruth Hulett said.

The bookstore received 22 boxes of shirts Tuesday morning, and more are on the way.

“Everyone is just so excited and ecstatic. The guys have been doing so great. We’re all so very proud of them," store manager Samantha Eades said.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the Houston Cougars have made to the Final Four.

“It’s one of those moments that you speak with former alumni, and they speak of school success. Sports is always one of them," Rivera said.

So if there’s ever a moment for memorabilia, this is it.

“What we’ve got going on here is a pretty good thing. It’s about time that UH came to the attention of more people," said 1995 UH Graduate Paul Coltrin.