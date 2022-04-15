Fan Jam rolls into Discovery Green on the Road to the Final Four in Houston in 2023

March Madness returns to H-Town in 2023 when the Final Four is back at NRG Stadium. Fans got a preview of the hoop-la today.

The interactive pop-up truck arrived at Discovery Green to pass the host city torch from our sister city New Orleans to Houston.

Fans of all ages enjoyed shooting hoops, playing games and listening to live music on the Discovery Green stage. The University of Houston and Texas Southern University bands fired up the crowd.

Fans could also take photos with the Final Four championship trophy.

Mayor Sylvester Turner dropped by and predicted the event will pump "way over $100 million" into the economy as thousands of people travel to Houston for the April 1 and April 3, 2023 games.

"And I think I'm being conservative," the mayor said. "From a marketing, tourism, you name it, it will be a significant economic multiplier."

KHOU 11 News anchors Len Cannon and Shern-Min Chow, along with Sports Director Jason Bristol and reporter Melissa Correa were also there to greet the fans.

11-year-old Danny Harvey was at the pop-up party and he's already begging his dad to buy tickets.

"I think it's going to be fun... because it's Houston. Houston's fun," Danny told us.

Danny's already got his Final Four predictions: UH, Baylor, Kansas and Villanova. The Coogs made it to the Elite 8 this year, so it's possible.



Fans also got a look at the 2023 logo, revamped and shaped like a NASA mission patch. The logo features a red, white and blue color scheme and four stars that represent the fourth time Houston has hosted. The stars also represent the four Houston universities that are helping to host the last leg of the tournament.

The Houston Local Organizing Committee, or HLOC, hosted Friday's event along with UH, TSU, HBU and Rice