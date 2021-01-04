Mattress Mack sends more than 100 UH students, fans to NCAA Final Four

The Coogs will face off against the Baylor Bears Saturday at 4:14 p.m. on KHOU 11.

HOUSTON — More than a hundred University of Houston students and fans are headed to watch the Coogs compete in the Final Four all thanks to Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Mack held a "Coogs Pep Rally" Thursday morning where he selected 50 students, 50 fans and 50 family members of coaches to head to Indianapolis to cheer on the University of Houston men's basketball team as they face off against the Baylor Bears Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

You can watch the game live on KHOU 11.

In total, Mattress Mack is covering the flight and hotel accommodations for 150 people who he hopes will help cheer the Coogs to the championship.

And here's the kicker, Mack said if the Coogs win Saturday, he will pay for all of the students and fans to stay in Indianapolis to go to the NCAA Championship Game which will be held Monday night.

One former student who was chosen by Mack said this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

"They've got so much grit and have done such a great job this year, we wanted to support the Cougars in any way we can."

Mattress Mack believes the Coogs can go all the way.

Last week, he placed a $1 million bet with DraftKings on UH at 9-1 to win it all.

That means, if Houston wins the championship, Mack is up $9 million.