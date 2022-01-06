UH men's basketball guard Marcus Sasser withdraws from NBA Draft to continue run with Coogs

Sasser said having the Final Four in Houston next year was a big factor in his decision.

HOUSTON — University of Houston guard Marcus Sasser has announced his intention to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Cougars as a senior for the 2022-23 season.

Sasser told reporters on Wednesday he wasn’t sure what his decision would be until recently and said the Final Four in Houston next year played a huge factor.

"Going into the process, I just wanted to be 100% sure, you know, not have any doubt," Sasser said.

Sasser missed most of last season with a foot injury. He says his foot is now 100% healed.

Before he was injured, Sasser led Houston with 17.7 points per game and a 43.7 three-point shooting percentage.

UH made it to the 2022 NCAA tournament but was knocked out during the Elite Eight.

In Sasser's last full season, the Cougars made it to the Final Four.

Fans suspect with Sasser back on the roster, the chances of the Coogs making it all the way to the championship are better than ever.