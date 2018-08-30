AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday Aug. 30, Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman responded to reports linking him to a strip club visit with then Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith back in 2014.

“What was reported was four and a half years ago as an assistant coach. My wife knew exactly where I was and had no issue with it. I’m happy to cooperate and be honest, truthful, transparent with NCAA if need be," Herman said.

RELATED | Texas officials decline to comment about UT coach Tom Herman's strip club visit in Florida

University of Texas' Tom Herman speaks on Ohio State's Urban Meyer situation

Tom Herman responds to strip club allegations:



“What was reported was 4.5 years ago as an assistant coach. My wife knew exactly where I was, and had no issue with it. I’m happy to cooperate and be honest, truthful, transparent with NCAA if need be.” @KVUE #HookEm — Stacy Slayden (@StacyS_KVUE) August 30, 2018

“I understand the responsibility that comes with being a head coach at the University of Texas. I take that responsibility very, very seriously. Right now, that responsibility includes me being laser-like focused on preparing our team to win a game in less than 48 hours.

When asked whether school funds were used at the Miami club, Herman declined the opportunity to speak to that.

“No, not until NCAA asks me too,” Herman said.

Texas opens its season against Maryland at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV