Former Texas softball star and two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Cat Osterman has been selected as one of 18 members of the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team that will participate in the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, according to a Team USA announcement.

Osterman tweeted out her enthusiasm for the upcoming Olympics.

"So excited to be part of this journey... let's go Eagles," she tweeted.

Team USA will be the top ranked team headed to Tokyo. The other countries competing in Tokyo for the gold medal are: No. 2 Japan, No. 3 Canada, No. 5 Mexico, No. 7 Australia and No. 9 Italy.

The 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team roster includes two previous Olympians, 12 members of the 2018 World Championship team and 13 members of the 2019 Pan American Games Gold Medal team, according to UT Athletics.

Osterman, a three-time USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year, four-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American and two-time ESPY Award winner for Best Female College Athlete ended her illustrious collegiate career at the Forty Acres with a record of 136-25, a 0.51 ERA and 2,265 strikeouts. Osterman helped the Longhorns to three Women’s College World Series appearances and still holds the NCAA record for highest career strikeout-per-seven-inning ratio at 14.34. She remains the only player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in ERA on three occasions. Osterman threw 20 no-hitters and seven perfect games while playing for Texas.

Most recently, Osterman has been serving as an associate head coach on the softball coaching staff at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.

