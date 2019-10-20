AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in the 2019 season, a new Texas-based college team ranks supreme among the Lone Star State schools.

After the Bears' 45-27 win over Oklahoma State, Baylor hopped the Texas Longhorns in the AP Poll to become the highest ranked Texas team. Texas stayed put at No. 15 in the AP Poll after narrowly escaping its matchup against Kansas with a 50-48 win as time expired.

The Longhorns had been the top-ranked Texas team the entire 2019 season until this week. Now they're were sandwiched in the rankings between Baylor and SMU.

SMU rose three spots in the rankings to No. 16 after former UT quarterback Shane Buechele led the Mustangs to a 45-21 win over Temple. Buechele lit up the Owls' defense with 457 yards and six touchdowns.

Those three remain the only Texas teams to grace the AP Top 25 poll in week nine, but there are more Big 12 conference opponents in the rankings, as well.

Oklahoma stayed at No. 5 as the Big 12's top ranked team overall. Iowa State is the only other Big 12 team in the week nine AP top 25 rankings after the Cyclones' 34-24 win over Texas Tech on the road.

