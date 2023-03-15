Texas A&M-CC knows it will have its hands full with the top-seeded Crimson Tide and probable NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The back-to-back Southland champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders know it's going to take a near-perfect game in order to pull off arguably the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history.

The Islanders are set to face the SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide, the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Steve Lutz's team also has to contend with the fact that it will almost be like a true road game in Birmingham, AL, with the Tide's campus just 50 minutes away in Tuscaloosa.

Still, Lutz and the Islanders know they could bring a new height of national attention to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi if they could take down the top-ranked Tide.

"Everybody in the country and most of the world would know who the heck we are if we beat them," Lutz said Wednesday after his team traveled overnight from winning their game in the First Four in Dayton, OH on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-CC will also have to contend with Alabama freshman standout Brandon Miller. Miller is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and is a Neismith Player of the Year candidate as well.

#16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. #1 Alabama can be seen Thursday at 1:45 PM on CBS. 3News is with the team in Birmingham and will have coverage from Legacy Arena after the game.

Checking in at Alabama shootaround Checking in from upstairs during the Alabama shootaround. We just heard from the top-seeded Crimson Tide. The Islanders will be up at the podium, and then out on the court in a little over an hour. Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Wednesday, March 15, 2023