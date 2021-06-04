UH to celebrate Coogs' Final Four run Wednesday | Here's how you can attend

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Fertitta Center. Limited tickets are available.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston men's basketball team may not have brought home the championship, but many can agree the team still deserves all the cheers they can get.

On Saturday, the UH Cougars lost to the Baylor Bears 78-59 in the NCAA Final Four. A rough loss, but the Coogs have every reason to be proud because the team hasn't been to a Final Four since 1983.

To honor the team's accomplishment, the University of Houston Athletics Department is throwing a celebration on Wednesday, April 7.

The celebration will take place inside the Fertitta Center, which is on UH's campus on Cullen Boulevard. The hour-long event will begin at 7 p.m.

How to attend

The celebration is free and open to all, but you must claim a ticket for entry.

Capacity will be limited, so fans and students are encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible before they are all gone.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Fans can use the Holman Street entrance to enter the Fertitta Center.

Parking

Parking is free in the Stadium Parking Garage. Fans should enter the Stadium Parking Garage through the Student Entrance off of Holman Street.

Inside Fertitta Center

The Fertitta Center is a clear-bag facility and anyone who attends will be screened prior to entering the facility.

Face masks are required while in attendance with the exception of eating or drinking.

A limited number of concession items will be sold during the celebration. There will be two concession stands in operation for the event.

The UH Team Shop will be open before, during and after the celebration inside the Fertitta Center. Officially licensed Final Four products, apparel and more will be available for purchase.

A limited number of official Final Four posters will be distributed free of charge as fans enter the Fertitta Center.

If you can't attend in person, the event will be streamed live on the Houston Cougars Athletics Facebook page.