The conference made the announcement Wednesday evening. It originally canceled out of the conference competition in July.

NEW YORK — The Big East Conference has postponed all fall sports competitions for the 2020 season. The league made the announcement Wednesday evening.

This decision impacts men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and field hockey. Student-Athletes will still be able to practice and participate in team events.

“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in BIG EAST communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year. Our plans for men’s and women’s basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time.”

The Big East tweeted saying is will assess the option for fall sports to compete in the spring of 2021. A decision on winter sports which include college basketball and spring sports schedules will be made at a later date.