HOUSTON — If you watched Tuesday night's Rockets-Warriors playoff game, you probably weren't too happy. The Rockets lost -- again -- and James Harden's eyes didn't look too good.

Harden went down early in the first quarter after he was poked in the eye by Draymond Green as the two tussled for a rebound. Harden left the game and returned with bloodshot eyes and clearly not himself. Twitter exploded with crazy Harden memes, but Houston ophthalmologist Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett said what Harden went through is no joke.

"The cornea has the highest number of nerve endings than anywhere in the body," Whitsett said. "It's extremely painful. Blurred vision, light sensitivity all caused by that. If you get poked in one eye, it's eventually going to affect both eyes."

The Rockets said James Harden suffered a laceration to his left eyelid. Even postgame, Harden's eyes clearly weren't 100 percent.

"It's pretty blurry right now," Harden said. "Hopefully it gets better day by day."

Dr. Whitsett said as long as the surface of the cornea wasn't more seriously injured, Harden should be good to go.

"If he did have an abrasion, those surface cells will regenerate and regenerate pretty quickly," Whitsett said. "His vision will smooth over within 24 to 72 hours."

The good news is the Rockets have the time. They don't play again until Saturday when all eyes will be on Harden.

"He played well one-eyed, and it's to our benefit that there's some time between game 2 and 3," Whitsett said.

Harden's got three more days to get his vision back to normal. And let's face it: to beat the Warriors, we need a healthy Harden who can see to have any chance of taking down the NBA champs.

