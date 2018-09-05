Social media was buzzing overnight after the Houston Rockets advanced to the Western Conference Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.
See some of the reaction to the Rockets' win and their match-up hading into the next round.
It’s official. #Rockets vs Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Series starts next Monday, Game 1 at Toyota Center.— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 9, 2018
Next up, Warriors. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RojShgrvvy— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 9, 2018
Game 1 is Monday. Here. We. Go— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 9, 2018
Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/9TM6iKg27k— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 9, 2018
Next stop: Conference finals 🚀 pic.twitter.com/offSgvUHmN— ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2018
The 2018 Western Conference Finals between the @warriors and @HoustonRockets tips off Monday 5/14 at 9pm/et @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/SEzQcqznn2— NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2018
CP3 & Harden.— NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2018
Houston’s backcourt is heading to the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/dA9jOKJOHW
The @HoustonRockets poured in 18 👌's to close out the series against the Utah Jazz! #NBAPlayoffs | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vhZyAnDtDq— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018
On Chris Paul advancing to his first Western Conference Finals.
After 86 playoff games in his career, Chris Paul is heading to the Conference Finals for the first time.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 9, 2018
He had played the most playoff games in NBA history without a Conference Finals appearance. pic.twitter.com/Ch4CHWEih3
Chris Paul (41 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 0 TO) is the 1st player to have 40 points, 10 assists, and 0 turnovers in an #NBAPlayoffs game since turnovers became an official stat in 1977-78.#SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/OceQqKhBeU— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 9, 2018
"Welcome to the Conference finals" pic.twitter.com/e9VveI5wMu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2018
It's been a long journey for CP3. pic.twitter.com/rV9dhXRCsF— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 9, 2018
Some fun at the Jazz's expense.
👋 Jazz pic.twitter.com/MXLC77X60p— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 9, 2018
"I don't feel so good, Mr. Harden..." #RocketsAdvance pic.twitter.com/bnAXhuAuHY— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 9, 2018
If any Jazz fans need to talk to someone after losing in the playoffs, please reach out to your HR rep: Joe Ingles pic.twitter.com/hRSOP9LEue— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 9, 2018
Looking ahead to the Rockets-Warriors.
"They've been waiting for this matchup. The whole world has been waiting for this matchup." - @SHAQ on Rockets vs. Warriors #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/XnMUxgTSsW— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018
"We're going to blow up the internet."— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018
Chuck is looking forward to the Western Conference Finals 😂#InsideTheNBA pres. by @Kia NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/zGCWLA0DaY
"It's going to be an exciting series. We're looking forward to it."@Money23Green talks the series win and looks forward to the WCF matchup vs. Houston with @daldridgetnt after the @warriors win! #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/DZjWLAFsHC— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018
See you soon, @HoustonRockets 👀 pic.twitter.com/yiK8eHlprN— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2018