Social media was buzzing overnight after the Houston Rockets advanced to the Western Conference Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.

See some of the reaction to the Rockets' win and their match-up hading into the next round.

It’s official. #Rockets vs Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Series starts next Monday, Game 1 at Toyota Center. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 9, 2018

Game 1 is Monday. Here. We. Go — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 9, 2018

CP3 & Harden.



Houston’s backcourt is heading to the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/dA9jOKJOHW — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2018

The @HoustonRockets poured in 18 👌's to close out the series against the Utah Jazz! #NBAPlayoffs | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vhZyAnDtDq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

On Chris Paul advancing to his first Western Conference Finals.

After 86 playoff games in his career, Chris Paul is heading to the Conference Finals for the first time.



He had played the most playoff games in NBA history without a Conference Finals appearance. pic.twitter.com/Ch4CHWEih3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 9, 2018

Chris Paul (41 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 0 TO) is the 1st player to have 40 points, 10 assists, and 0 turnovers in an #NBAPlayoffs game since turnovers became an official stat in 1977-78.#SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/OceQqKhBeU — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 9, 2018

It's been a long journey for CP3. pic.twitter.com/rV9dhXRCsF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 9, 2018

Some fun at the Jazz's expense.

If any Jazz fans need to talk to someone after losing in the playoffs, please reach out to your HR rep: Joe Ingles pic.twitter.com/hRSOP9LEue — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 9, 2018

Looking ahead to the Rockets-Warriors.

"They've been waiting for this matchup. The whole world has been waiting for this matchup." - @SHAQ on Rockets vs. Warriors #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/XnMUxgTSsW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

"We're going to blow up the internet."



Chuck is looking forward to the Western Conference Finals 😂#InsideTheNBA pres. by @Kia NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/zGCWLA0DaY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

"It's going to be an exciting series. We're looking forward to it."@Money23Green talks the series win and looks forward to the WCF matchup vs. Houston with @daldridgetnt after the @warriors win! #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/DZjWLAFsHC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

