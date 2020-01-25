MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists, and the Houston Rockets rallied past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124.

Houston overcame another tough night from James Harden, who was 3-of-13 shooting and scored a season-low 12 points. Westbrook helped key a second-half comeback after Minnesota led by six points in the third quarter.

Eric Gordon scored a season-high 27 points off the bench for Houston, which won its second straight game following a season-long, four-game losing streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points.

