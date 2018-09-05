HOUSTON -- The clock was stopped with 26.4 seconds left, but the game was already over when Chris Paul stepped up to the free-throw line. As the home crowd chanted his nickname – "CP3! CP3!" – he calmly tossed in his 40th and 41st point, two off his career high and the finishing touches on the Houston Rockets 112-102 victory. The Rockets polished off the Utah Jazz in five tough games. Fans courtside were hugging ushers, and iPhones recorded the moment as the clock then ticked down to zero.

The 33-year-old point guard pulled up his jersey to reveal his abs, then the red and white confetti fell and the congratulations came: From Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, who held Paul in a hug for several seconds. From Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, who was in the middle of a resplendent second half when he collided with James Harden, injured his left foot and headed to the locker room. Mitchell wore an Adidas flip flop on his bare left foot and he hugged Paul. Then the TNT cameras surrounded Paul. A security guard handed him a towel to wipe off the sweat. Paul said he didn't want it.

Two nights before, Paul had lamented to this same television reporter that he has learned how you can never take anything for granted in the NBA playoffs. "I've been here before, 3-1," Paul had told Kristen Ledlow. "(Expletive) went bad real quick."

Tap here to continue reading on CBSSports.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved