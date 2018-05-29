Chris Paul has long been the victim of perhaps the laziest, most ill-conceived narrative in NBA history, one that deemed this absolutely amazing basketball player, this guy who will go down as one of the five best point guards to ever play, somehow unfit to lead a team to deep into the postseason because he'd gone the first 12 years of his career without advancing past the second round of the playoffs.

This year, finally, he had a co-star capable of matching his own talent, and he rode the likely MVP James Harden and Daryl Morey's beautifully designed Rockets team to within one win of the NBA Finals. And then, as he watched from the bench with a ripped-up hamstring, the whole thing slowly, painfully slipped away.

The Warriors are going to the Finals. The Rockets, after going up 3-2 in the series, are going home.

