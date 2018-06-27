HOUSTON - In celebration of Rockets star James Harden being named NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Trolli is releasing three pairs of life-sized gummy replicas of Harden’s Adidas Vol. 2 MVP edition shoes.

The shoes are priced at $2,677 – Harden’s league-leading point total – and will be available on Amazon Friday. All proceeds will go to 3 the Harden Way, which is Harden’s foundation.

The shoes weigh nearly 12 pounds and are in the running to be named by Guinness World Records as the official Most Valuable Candy ever sold.

Trolli says it created the shoes to honor its brand ambassador of the past three years.

