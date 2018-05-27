OAKLAND, Calif. - Klay Thompson hit nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, the Warriors held James Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and five 3s on a night Harden dazzled for long stretches with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while backcourt mate Chris Paul sat out sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

A dynamic, star-studded series projected to be as captivating and compelling as the actual NBA Finals is going the distance. Game 7 is Monday night back in Houston

Photos: Warriors force Game 7 with win over Rockets

Photos: Warriors force Game 7 with win over Rockets

May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
01 / 18
May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
01 / 18
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.