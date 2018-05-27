OAKLAND, Calif. - Klay Thompson hit nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, the Warriors held James Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and five 3s on a night Harden dazzled for long stretches with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while backcourt mate Chris Paul sat out sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

A dynamic, star-studded series projected to be as captivating and compelling as the actual NBA Finals is going the distance. Game 7 is Monday night back in Houston

Mike D'Antoni on Game 7: "It will be rocking, H-Town will be fired up...now it's up to us to knock them out" #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PTnBQk5eJQ — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 27, 2018

Trevor Ariza on Game 7: "We're ready for it, that's what we worked hard for all year to have a Game 7 in our building" #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1ENRKsnQUf — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 27, 2018

James Harden: "We got a whole city behind us...Game 7 in H-Town. Let's get it" #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uOJ6Den17A — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 27, 2018

