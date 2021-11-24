x
Rockets

Rockets hold off Bulls to snap 15-game losing streak

After 15 consecutive losses, Houston is back in the win column
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., middle, looks to drive past Chicago Bulls guards Alex Caruso (6) and Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. 

Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because of a bruised left thigh. 

Second overall pick Jalen Green scored 11 points in the first quarter before exiting with a left leg injury. 

Houston improved to 2-16. It shot 50% from the field and made 17 of 36 on 3-pointers, going 8 of 11 from behind the arc in the third quarter. 

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 28 points.

    

