With a spot in the NBA Finals up for grabs, the Houston Rockets will play host to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. Monday.

Golden State opened as a five-point favorite and now is laying six. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from an opening of 210 to 209.

Oh is not expecting Chris Paul to play a major role in Monday's game, but he does foresee Rockets Eric Gordon and Gerald Green getting extended time. And Oh's simulations indicate Kevin Durant shouldering more scoring responsibility for the Warriors.

The Rockets can cover the spread if they don't allow the gravity of a Game 7 to get into their heads, especially if they trail early. Houston led by 17 at the end of the first period of Game 6 and then sputtered to a 29-point loss by scoring only 25 second-half points. After a 65-win regular season, anything short of an NBA Finals appearance will seem like a wasted opportunity. Houston needs to stay in rhythm, and more importantly, execute an offensive scheme instead of setting up isolations for James Harden.

The Warriors have plenty of experience performing in pressure-packed Game 7s and thrive in these conditions. They find themselves road favorites in an arena where Houston is 41-9 this season. Golden State shot 19 free throws in Game 6, and Durant attempted 14 of them. If the Warriors show some patience and work the ball into the lane, they should feast from the free-throw line.

